Knight: County Annex in Cleveland to close early Friday for phone upgrades

UPDATE: A decision was made to keep the Liberty County Tax Office open in Cleveland after this article was originally published. However, all other offices are expected to close, according to Liberty County Judge Jay Knight.

Original article: If you have pressing business to do at the County Annex in Cleveland, better do it today. On Friday, the annex will close at noon and will not reopen until Monday morning.

The temporary closure is due to phone systems being upgraded.

County Judge Jay Knight told Bluebonnet News on Thursday that he is sorry if this inconveniences anyone but it is necessary.

The County Courthouse and the County Annex in Dayton will remain open. Anyone with an immediate need for help that cannot be postponed until Monday will have to travel to one of those locations.

