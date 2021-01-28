Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 26, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 26, 2021:

Davenport, Richard Anthony – Bond Revocation-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Deaton, Ashley Renee – Revocation of Community Supervision and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Donahou, David Lynn Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Evora-Guerrero, Oliver – Bond Forfeiture-Theft of Firearm

Godfrey, Jerome Jeremy – Public Intoxication

Jones, Albert Roger Jr. – Assault/Family Violence, Burglary of Coin-Operated Collection Machine and Criminal Mischief

Lyle, Raven Dawn – Aggravated Assault, Prohibited Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Moreland, Demarquez Devonte – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Olvera, Jose Alberto – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Wells, James Wendell Jr. – Assault

