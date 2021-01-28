Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 26, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 26, 2021:

  • Davenport, Richard Anthony – Bond Revocation-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Deaton, Ashley Renee – Revocation of Community Supervision and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Donahou, David Lynn Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Evora-Guerrero, Oliver – Bond Forfeiture-Theft of Firearm
  • Godfrey, Jerome Jeremy – Public Intoxication
  • Jones, Albert Roger Jr. – Assault/Family Violence, Burglary of Coin-Operated Collection Machine and Criminal Mischief
  • Lyle, Raven Dawn – Aggravated Assault, Prohibited Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Moreland, Demarquez Devonte – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Olvera, Jose Alberto – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Wells, James Wendell Jr. – Assault
