Nine arrested for selling alcohol to minors

Nine people are facing charges after a compliance check of 61 businesses that sell alcoholic beverages in Montgomery County.

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, deputies with Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable Rowdy Hayden’s office made a sweep of these businesses. Constable Hayden is happy to report that more than 85 percent of the businesses followed the law and declined the sale of alcohol to minors. Unfortunately, others did not.

The investigation led to nine persons arrested for selling/furnishing alcohol to minors, a class A misdemeanor. One person was additionally charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, heroin. Here is a list of the selling locations and associated store clerks who were arrested:

Myron Evans, 18, of Humble – Shell Gas Station – 24549 Loop 494, Kingwood, TX 77339

Kezia Dsouza, 26, of Houston – Texaco Gas Station – 20444 Loop 494, New Caney, TX 77357

Shilpesh Kerkar, 29, of Porter – Primespot Gas Station – 15 Roman Forest Blvd, New Caney, TX 77357

Walter Dow IV, 31, of Kingwood – On The Way Gas Station – 25121 FM 1314, Porter, TX 77365; Dow was also arrested for felony possession of heroin.

Carlos Meza Perez, 30, of New Caney – Shell Gas Station – 501 Roman Forest Blvd, New Caney, TX 77357

Roxana Castillo, 26, of Porter – Rights Food Mart – 22570 Ford Rd., Porter, TX 77365

William Brady, 23, of Kingwood – Stripes Gas Station – 23696 Hwy 59, Kingwood, TX 77339

Muhammad Amin, 51, of Spring – Exxon Gas Station – 61 Allendale Lane, Conroe, TX 77302

Kathryn Chappell, 53, of Cleveland – Flying J Gas Station – 23412 Hwy 242, New Caney, TX 77357

“I understand that sometimes teenagers make poor choices such as trying to buy alcohol,” stated Constable Hayden. “But as the saying goes, it takes an army to raise a child. The members of that army, which include store employees, must uphold the law in order to help us keep teenagers from purchasing alcohol.”

According to a statement from Hayden’s office, the Constable has always made the safety and security of the youth of East Montgomery County a priority and will continue to do so.

