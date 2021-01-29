City of Dayton earns achievement for excellence in financial reporting

The City of Dayton's finance team is comprised of (left to right) Brandon Cahanin, budget and audit compliance officer; Olga Carranco, UB specialist; Cecilia Botello, UB supervisor; Candace Balzar, purchasing agent; Mendy Davis, payroll administrator; Lauren Young, AP manager; Rudy Zepeda, finance director; and Brooklyn Bingaman, accounting specialist.

The City of Dayton has been recognized for its excellence in financial reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA).

This achievement commends the City of Dayton for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2019.

The report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups
to read the report.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

