Debra Lynn Bruce, 61, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021 in Dayton. Debra was born June 20, 1959 in Shawnee, Oklahoma to parents Irby Joe Faulk and Bessie Coleen Miller.

Debra had been a resident of Dayton since 2005 and was a former resident of Pasadena. She had lived her early years in Oklahoma. She was employed at Lyondell as a logistics planner. Debra enjoyed sewing, fishing and watching Oklahoma Sooners football.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her aunt, Georgia Wolf. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Tommy Bruce; daughters, Heather Bruce and boyfriend Arslan and Deana Bruce; sons, Gary Joe Mayfield and fiancé Martha Jacinto and Robert Bruce and wife Emily; sister Marla Barber and husband John; brother, Mike Faulk and wife, Kathy; grandchildren, Brynne and Deyla Mayfield and Kayson Bruce; other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Mrs. Bruce will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 29, 2021, at Magnolia Park Cemetery, Dayton. Visitation will be noon till 1:30 p.m. at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel, Dayton, prior to the service. Arrangements under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

