Robert Lynn “Bobby” Davis, age 80 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021. He was born September 29, 1940 in Splendora, Texas to parents Floyd Lynn and Ruby Maxine Davis who preceded him in death.

Bobby was Honorably Discharged from the United States Navy. He was a Black Belt in Karate, Boxer and Weightlifter.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Peggy Sue Davis; son, Robert Davis; daughters, Cathy Freeman and husband Dwayne, Vicki Hollie and husband Keith; brother, Wayne Davis and wife Cynthia; sister, Barbara Davis; grandchildren, Jennifer, Chris, Justin, Kelly, Alex, Jamie, Morgan and Jake; great-grandchildren, Troy, Jackson, Avy, Ila, Anabelle and Ava; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 29, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with Robert S. Davis and Justin McCorkle officiating. Interment will follow at Morgan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

