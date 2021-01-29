Linda Lee Bloomingdale, age 78 of Navasota, Texas passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021. She was born December 10, 1942 in Cisco, Texas to parents J.W. Foster and Velma Ridout who preceded her in death along with her husband, David Bloomingdale; sister, Kathy Krensavage; and son, Mark Perry.

Mrs. Bloomingdale was a Police officer for the City of Cleveland, PCT 6 and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office where she then retired in 2019.

Survivors include her sister, Doris Sumrow; nephew, James Sumrow, II. and wife Darlene; nieces, Belinda Sumrow, Jan Howard and Vicki Lynn; great-nephews, Wade and Ross Krensavage, Heath and Beau Sumrow; great-nieces, Heather Williams, Melissa Moore, Ashley Chow, Krystal Stone and Kalee Casey; adopted son, Lonny Harris and wife Sara and their children, Chase, Erin and Kayden; along with numerous great-great-nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 29, 2021 at Oakwood Cemetery, Cisco, Texas. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Houston SPCA.

