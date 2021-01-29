James Scott, 70, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at his home. He was born on October 28, 1950, in Houston, Texas to the late Norris Oliver and Collette Lucy Ingerman Scott.

James was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children Shannon Scott and wife Patricia, Cassandera Lerma and fiancé Andy Burwick, and Michelle Scott and boyfriend Ryan; his many grandchildren; his siblings Michael Scott and wife Cindy, Linda Whitehorn and husband Calvin, Mary Lomas and husband Juan and Rebecca Watson and husband Frank; his uncle Jerry Ingerman and wife Gerry; and his numerous nieces and nephews.

