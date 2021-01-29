Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 27, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 27, 2021:

Alexander, Kelly Ann – Failure to Identify Fugitive and Evading Arrest or Detention

Averett, Krystal Nichole – Public Intoxication

Bianchi, Karissa Dawn – Hold for Harris County-Theft

Fisher, Andrus – Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility

Griffin, Lesa – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility

Hearon, Ladarius Markee – Theft

Kell, Rebecca – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Lowe, Linnie Loretta – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Sanchez, Joel Terran – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Wolford, Jimmie Dwayen – Sexual Assault of a Child

Woods, Darrell Wayne Jr. – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Theft of Property, Aggravated Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Zomant, Joshua Aaron – Not Wearing Seat Belt and Violate Promise to Appear

