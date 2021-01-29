Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 27, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 27, 2021:

  • Alexander, Kelly Ann – Failure to Identify Fugitive and Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Averett, Krystal Nichole – Public Intoxication
  • Bianchi, Karissa Dawn – Hold for Harris County-Theft
  • Fisher, Andrus – Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility
  • Griffin, Lesa – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility
  • Hearon, Ladarius Markee – Theft
  • Kell, Rebecca – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Lowe, Linnie Loretta – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Sanchez, Joel Terran – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Wolford, Jimmie Dwayen – Sexual Assault of a Child
  • Woods, Darrell Wayne Jr. – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Theft of Property, Aggravated Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Zomant, Joshua Aaron – Not Wearing Seat Belt and Violate Promise to Appear
