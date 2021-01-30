Richard Keith Moore, age 53 of New Caney, Texas passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021. He was born November 8, 1967 in Tyler, Texas to parents Richard and Linda Moore. He is preceded in death by his mother, Linda Kay Rex Moore.

Survivors include his father, Richard Moore; stepmother, Dorothy Moore; stepsister, Debbie Bryant; brother, Justin Moore; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 1, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will be held at 12:30 p.m., Monday, February 1, 2021 at Big Sandy Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Justin Moore, Bryan Roberts, Andrew Mench, Frank Young and Rodney Mallet. Honorary pallbearers will be Chuck Roberts, Michael Papageorgiou and Richard Land.

