Anita Louise Phillips, age 83 of Livingston, Texas passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021. She was born August 2, 1937 in Cleveland, Texas to parents Jestan Lee and Ora Lee Day who preceded her in death along with her sister, Sandra Sherman.

Survivors include her brothers, Richard Turner and wife Linda, Kenneth Turner, and Eddie Burt and wife Delores; children, Thomas Amburn, Karen Stephens, and Pamela Ware and husband George; grandchildren, Jason Amburn, Joshua Amburn, Joe Amburn, Chrystal Stephens, Carrie Pokorny and husband Nick, Kathryn Haarman and husband Ryan, and Tracy Ware, 10 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 1, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Montague Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

