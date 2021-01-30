Henry Hines Jr. was born in Ferriday, Louisiana on November 13, 1952. He passed away on January 20, 2021 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Beaumont, Texas.

Henry graduated from Orange Stark High School, Orange, Texas. While attending Orange Stark High School, he was an amazing athlete. Henry played football, basketball and other different types of sports. Henry was offered different types of scholarships to play for different colleges and universities throughout the United States of America.

Following Henry’s graduation, he worked for different oil refineries and shipyards Henry was an extremely hard worker; he did what he had to do to make a dollar. Henry enjoyed music fishing, hunting, cooking, and making sausage links. He also enjoyed meeting a diversity of people and he had a great senser of humor. He also liked to gossip and make people laugh.

In 1996 Henry lived in Orange, Texas and later relocated to Beaumont, Texas where he met his best friend and the love of his life Angelia Jefferson (Toni).

Henry and Toni married on July 18th 1998 and they celebrated 22 years of marriage in July. Henry did love and spoil his wife and children and grandchildren and Mother-in-law with everything they wanted and needed.

Henry is survived by his wife: Angelia Hines; his beloved dog Coco; three children: Tina (Aquarius)Allen and her spouse Felton of Texas, Crystal (Boogie) Dean and her spouse Kenneth of Kentucky, and LaDonna (Tasha) Webb, also of Texas; his father: Henry Hines, Sr.; four siblings (three brothers and one sister): Gerald Phillips and wife Debra, Joseph Phillips, Herman Hines, Sonny Hines, and Booker Hines; and sister, Virginia Hines; nine grandchildren: Michel’le A. Webb, Mykael T. Webb, Marita A.L. Broussard, Madori S.J.L. Broussard, Felton L. Allen 3rd, Raymond Harris Jr., Essence Harris, Kevontra Dean, and Kenylah Dean; two brothers-in-law, Harvey Lee Jefferson and Clarence Jefferson; mother-in-law, Alice Webb and husband Donnie; numerous other relatives and special friends including: Mama Tee, Grant and Dana Stewart, Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Jones, Abbie B. Phillips, and Barry Miller, Melissa and Joseph. Henry was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Hines, his sister Doris Marie Hines Scott, and his cousin Betty Marie Beverly.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Services for Mr. Hines will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 1, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton with interment to follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery.

