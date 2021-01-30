Billy Dale Graham, 75, of Dayton passed away on January 27, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Billy was born February 1, 1945 in Lockhart, Texas to parents Joe David Graham and Louise Roberts Graham.

Billy had been a resident of Dayton for the past 30 years and had previously lived in Channelview. He was a graduate of the class of 1963 from Channelview High School. Billy proudly served his country in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He had worked as an inspector for the United States Post Office. Billy was a loyal and active member of the Dayton First Assembly of God Church. He enjoyed music and playing the steel guitar and harmonica. He also enjoyed watching forensic science shows. Billy will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Teresa Graham; and his son, Anthony Dale Graham.

Billy is survived by his wife, Roxie Graham; children, Leah Jackson and husband Paul, Val Matthews and husband Kevin, and Richard S. Roberts; Brother, Joe Arlan Graham and wife Delora; sister, Becky Hilburn and husband Charlie; grandchildren, Christian Daneé Carmeans, Kelsea Rogers, Kaylee Merritt and husband Jacob, J.D. King, Richard S. Roberts, II and fiancé Kristy Gaskell, Emaley Roberts, Brieanna Roberts and Danielle Roberts; great-grandchildren, Kayci, Noah, Colton, Elliott, Ezekiel and Raelynn; great nieces, Hannah and Sadie; numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Billy will be 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Dayton First Assembly of God. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Dayton First Assembly with Rev. Rich Cope officiating. Interment will follow at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

Serving as pallbearers will be J.D. King, Jacob Merritt, Kevin Matthews, Richard S. Roberts, Sr., Richard S. Roberts, II and Bucky Elkins.

Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ.. Titus 2:13

