Peggy June Ivy Richey, 78, of Liberty peacefully passed away on January 28, 2021 in Kingwood, Texas. Peggy was born December 18, 1942 in Tyler, Texas to parents William Ivy and June Starnes Ivy.

Peggy has been a resident of Liberty since 1975 and had previously lived in Livingston. She was a loyal and active member of the Cornerstone Church in Liberty. There she served as church secretary, taught bible studies and lead Women’s Ministry. She was adored by many friends, her beloved husband, children, and grandchildren. Her greatest love was spending time with her family.

Mrs. Richey was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Misty Richey, and her son-in-law, Rev. Mike Glazener. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 59 years, Cliff Richey of Liberty; her daughters, Laurie Glazener, Sharon Haaland and husband Steve, and Angie Hayes and husband Brady all of Liberty; grandchildren, Paul Glazener and wife Katelyn, Joshua Haaland, Sarah Haaland, Micah Haaland, Jonathan Hayes and wife Rebekah, Luke Haaland, Makenzie Walker and husband Ben; great grandchildren, Addie Glazener, Duke Glazener, Giana Glazener, and Ryleigh Hayes; sister, Betty Barnett and husband Johnny; brother, James Ivy; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Cornerstone Church in Liberty and 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Service for Mrs. Richey will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Cornerstone Church with the Rev. Paul Glazener officiating. Interment will follow at Cooke Cemetery in Liberty under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

