Petra Pescina-Narvaez was born in Mexico on July 28, 1960 and passed away January 24, 2021 in Kingwood, Texas at the age of 60. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tomas Pescina Mares and Petra Narvaez Ornelas; daughter, Griselda Garcia; brothers, Amado Pescina and Santiago Pesina; sisters, Candida Pescina and Cirila Pesina. Petra is survived by her daughters, Yesenia Garcia and husband Romulo Santana Soto, and Carminia Garcia and husband Alberto E. Jimenez; grandchildren, Jose Angel Herrera, Andres E. Jimenez, C. Gael Jimenez, and Jimena Irina Jimenez; brothers, Tomas Pesina, Antonio Pescina, and Gregorio Pescina; sisters, Elia Pesina, Juani Pecina, and Ma. Cruz Pecina; and numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 5-9pm with a Rosary beginning at 6pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 5, 2021 at St. Marys Catholic Church at 11am with Father Rudy officiating. Burial will follow in the Cleveland Memorial Park. Pallbearers for the service will be: Alberto E. Jimenez, Romulo Santana Soto, Jose Angel Herrera, Tomas Narvaez, Andres E. Jimenez, and C. Gael Jimenez.

