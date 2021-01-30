Cecil R. Yargo “Butch”, 76 Years, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on , He was born on Saturday, January 6, 1945 in Houston, Texas to Adolph Yargo and Martha Dell Yargo Medlin, both of whom have preceded him in death. Cecil was also preceded in death by his step-father, Fletcher Medlin, in-laws, Juanita Damico and Orlando Damico. Cecil spent 3 years proudly serving his country as a paratrooper in the army, which also allowed him to experience his love of flying that lasted a lifetime. Butch earned his favorite titles of “GPA” and “G-GPA” by his loving grandchildren, Brittney and Maegan Yargo, and great grandchild, Hudson John Holder. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 44 years Annie Yargo; daughter-in-law, Brandi Yargo; brother, Wayne Yargo and wife Terry; children, Charles Yargo, Alvin Yargo, Holli Yargo; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Service times to be announced.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cecil R Yargo “GPa and GGPa”, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

