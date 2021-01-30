Raymond Guidry, 91, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021. He was born on Monday, April 8, 1929 in Galveston, Texas to Jessie Guidry and Envonia Williams, both of whom have preceded him in death. Raymond was also preceded in death by his sons, Donny Ray Guidry and Raymond Guidry, Jr. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 16 years Priscilla Guidry; children, Ivey Fae Jacobs, June Envonia Guidry Daniels and husband Keith, Ruby Fae Guidry Lewis and husband Victor, Nora Marsh and companion Michael Harrison, Andrew Lynn Marsh, Myron Marsh and wife Quinteria McGowen; brother, Jessie Guidry; grandchildren, Raymond Guidry, III, Latasha Ann Auqustion, Aaliylah Marsh, Andrew Marsh, Jr., Jamyrion Marsh, Jamarion McGowen, Jaquavian Marsh, Ray’Nasha Denson, Mercades Harrison, Michael Harrison, Jr., Keighan Phillips, Jerrod Jacobs and wife Bridgett, Shelsea Daniels, Cierra Daniels and Paris Lewis; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Services are pending at this time.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

