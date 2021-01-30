Jimmy Wayne Holley, 63, of New Caney, Texas passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021. He was born on Friday, October 18, 1957 in Monroe, Mississippi. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ruby Zell (Monroe) Holley. Left to cherish his memory is his loving, children, James Holley and wife Rachel, Brandon Holley and wife Kristian, Dylan Holley; sister, Pam Holley; grandchildren, Braden, Aaron, and Easton Holley; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Jimmy’s favorite pass-time was fishing, off the boat’s he loved. Visitation for Jimmy will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for Jimmy will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 2:00 pm.



All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jimmy Wayne Holley, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

