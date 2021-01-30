Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 28, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 28, 2021:

Aguirre, Rogelio – Evading Arrest and Resisting Arrest

Alvarado, Perfecto Perado – Public Intoxication

Ashby, Patrick Ryan – Criminal Trespass

Heard, Carlton Marquis – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hensley, Jacob Brian – Theft of Property

Lopez, Christopher David – Bond Revocation-Possession of Marijuana

Williams, Allen Ray Jr. – Sex Offender’s Duty to Register

Note: Mugshots for Allen Ray Williams Jr., Perfecto Alvarado and Christopher David Lopez were not available as of 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.

