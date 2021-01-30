Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 28, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 28, 2021:

  • Aguirre, Rogelio – Evading Arrest and Resisting Arrest
  • Alvarado, Perfecto Perado – Public Intoxication
  • Ashby, Patrick Ryan – Criminal Trespass
  • Heard, Carlton Marquis – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Hensley, Jacob Brian – Theft of Property
  • Lopez, Christopher David – Bond Revocation-Possession of Marijuana
  • Williams, Allen Ray Jr. – Sex Offender’s Duty to Register

Note: Mugshots for Allen Ray Williams Jr., Perfecto Alvarado and Christopher David Lopez were not available as of 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.

  • Aguirre, Rogelio
  • Ashby, Patrick Ryan
  • Heard, Carlton Marquis
  • Lopez, Christopher David

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.