Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 29, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 29, 2021:

Berry, Archie C. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Cadoree, Roy Chester Jr. – Speeding, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Appear

Graves, Kristaphor Levon – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Hendrix, Nicholas Raymond – Obstructing a Highway Passageway and Terroristic Threat

Lewis, Jayson Earl – Disorderly Conduct

McElroy, Abby Gayle – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Redmon, Larissa Mae – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Shepard, Robert Dale – Possession of a Controlled Substance

White, Rashun Demarcus – Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility

Note: Not all the mugshots were available as of 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31.

