Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 29, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 29, 2021:

  • Berry, Archie C. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Cadoree, Roy Chester Jr. – Speeding, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Appear
  • Graves, Kristaphor Levon – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Hendrix, Nicholas Raymond – Obstructing a Highway Passageway and Terroristic Threat
  • Lewis, Jayson Earl – Disorderly Conduct
  • McElroy, Abby Gayle – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Redmon, Larissa Mae – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Shepard, Robert Dale – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • White, Rashun Demarcus – Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility

Note: Not all the mugshots were available as of 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31.

  • Berry, Archie C.
  • Graves, Kristaphor Levon
  • Lewis, Jayson Earl

