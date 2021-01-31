Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 29, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 29, 2021:
- Berry, Archie C. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Cadoree, Roy Chester Jr. – Speeding, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Appear
- Graves, Kristaphor Levon – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Hendrix, Nicholas Raymond – Obstructing a Highway Passageway and Terroristic Threat
- Lewis, Jayson Earl – Disorderly Conduct
- McElroy, Abby Gayle – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Redmon, Larissa Mae – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Shepard, Robert Dale – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- White, Rashun Demarcus – Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility
Note: Not all the mugshots were available as of 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31.