Teen shot in Cleveland, police searching for clues

A 17-year-old male was shot Sunday afternoon near Beach Ave. and Vine St. Originally police thought the shooting had occurred near Samuel Wiley and Church streets in Cleveland.

Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard said the teen was shot in the head and is being airlifted to a Houston trauma center. His condition is unknown.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are also unknown, Broussard said.

“The suspected shooter was witnessed

exiting a burgundy or maroon colored SUV and ran toward the victims car pointing a handgun. The shooter started firing the gun at the victim’s front driver’s side windshield striking the driver in the head,” Broussard said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Cleveland Police Department at 281-592-2622 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867 (STOP).

Police are working to identify a suspect. Broussard is asking the public for information to help identify a suspect.

As soon as more information about this incident is available, an update will be posted.

