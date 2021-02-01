Jack Pearson Webb, 79, of Dayton, Texas passed away on January 30, 2021 following a lengthy illness. Jack was born to Pearson Webb and Ruth Osborne Webb on January 19, 1942 in Beaumont, Texas.

Jack grew up in Dayton on the Webb family’s rice farm where he worked and helped manage until high school graduation for Dayton in 1960. During high school Jack was a member of the FFA, serving as president his senior year and was also a member of the Dayton High School rodeo team. After high school he attended Sam Houston State University where he worked on the college farm. He was ask to take the Civil Service exam to go to work for the Dayton Post Office. He made the highest grade ever made for that position and was hired immediately. Jack retired from the Dayton Post Office after 37 years as the Assistant Postmaster. He was also a member of the Dayton Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years holding several offices including Fire Chief. Jack was an avid hunter and fisherman and also loved playing practical jokes on family and friends.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Anna Webb of Dayton; his children, Lisa Webb Leger and husband Keith, Jack Byron Webb and wife Angie, Derrill Webb, Todd Webb and wife Pattye, Theresa McCoy Huckabay and husband Mike and Yvette McCoy Schultz; fourteen grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; brothers, Charles “Bucky” Webb, Roy Deane Webb; sister, Kathy Webb Wilson; also numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

A Memorial visitation will be 2:00 p.m. until 4:00p.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Please leave your thoughts and memories for Jack’s family at www.pacestancil.com

