Maria Mercedes Aguilar, 46, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2020. She was born on September 23, 1974, in Mexico to Andres Aguilar and Roberta Cruz Aguilar. Maria loved cooking for her family and making sure that everyone was fed. She was affectionately known as “Mami” to her 3 grandchildren that she spoiled very much. Maria had a very big heart that will be missed by everyone.

She was preceded in death by father, Andres Aguilar.

Maria is survived by her husband Antonio Aguilar; mother, Roberta Cruz; children, Antonio Aguilar and wife Zenia, Catherine J. Aguilar and fiancé Arturo, and Gustavo A. Aguilar; grandchildren, Catalina Aguilar, Carlos Aguilar, and Cruz Aguilar; sisters, brothers, and a host of extended family and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Sterling Funeral Home Dayton. Funeral services will begin at 1:00pm. Interment will follow in Magnolia Park Cemetery.

To send flowers to Maria’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

