Mable Evelyn Bloomfield, 87, of Batson, Texas passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Liberty Health Care Center in Liberty, Texas. She was born on May 22, 1933, to the late Robert Marshall Bloomfield and Tiny Wells Bloomfield in Saratoga, Texas. Mable worked for many years as a custodian for Hull-Daisetta ISD. After retirement, she moved to Batson, Texas to be near her sister and brother-in-law. She loved camping, fishing, and watching the Dallas Cowboys play. Mable was a member of The Central Baptist Church of Daisetta, in Daisetta, Texas. She was truly a gift and blessing to our family and will be greatly missed.



Mable is preceded in death by her parents.



Those left to cherish her memory are her sister Marcilene Rogers and husband Melvin of Batson, Texas; brothers Joe Bloomfield and wife Celie of Beaumont, Texas, Everett Bloomfield and wife Sandra of Baytown, Texas, many loving nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.



Private services will be held. Interment Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Mable Evelyn Bloomfield, please visit our Tribute Store.

