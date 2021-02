The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 30, 2021:

Fregia, Allen Joe Jr. – Public Intoxication

Gallegos, Javier – Public Intoxication

Harris, Olean – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Matthis, Erika Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana and Displaying Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration

Platero, Ashley Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Dangerous Drug

