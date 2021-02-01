SpiritHorse to benefit from March 13 food festival in Liberty

The Liberty Food Festival is taking place at the Liberty City Hall Parking Lot on Saturday, March 13. This event is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be live entertainment, a barbecue cook-off with 20-30 teams and six food trucks. Come eat a whole bunch of food, enjoy the atmosphere, and give back to a great cause at the same time. All proceeds from this event will go directly to SpiritHorse, a therapeutic horse riding center in Liberty, Texas, that helps children with special needs.

There will also be a Silent Auction and a Photo Contest (amateur photographers only). Donations are being accepted now for the Silent Auction. For donations or more details on these Festival events, contact SpiritHorse owner Donna Wiebelhaus at 936-641-0165 or spirithorseliberty@yahoo.com, Board President Craig at 661-542-1441 or cgirard0719@gmail.com, or go the SpiritHorse Liberty Therapeutic Riding Center Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/spirithorseliberty18.

Unless you are a parent, family member or caregiver of someone with special needs, you may not be familiar with SpiritHorse Liberty and all the things the organization does. SpiritHorse Liberty provides riding lessons that are research-based, private, equine-assisted, and highly effective for those with special needs like cerebral palsy, autism, downs syndrome or even the physically handicapped. SpiritHorse offers these services free of charge for special needs children/adults including veterans, foster children, and more. Riders without special needs may ride for only a $30 donation.

“We have seen children talk, sit and walk for the first time. Improvement in core and muscle strength, focus, balance, self-respect, social ability, and cognitive processing have come from this program that benefits riders physically, psychologically and socially. While riding, their individual needs such as speech, sensory, balance, behavior and cognitive processing are being addressed through horse therapy by our certified instructors and volunteers,” according to a statement from SpiritHorse.

So, how does SpiritHorse make all this possible?

“We write grants to companies for donations and get support from the community and fundraisers. Our biggest fundraiser is the county fair and rodeo at Trinity Valley Exposition. Unfortunately, the TVE Fair was cancelled in 2020 due the pandemic,” the statement continues. “The only way we can make this therapy work is with healthy horses and your donations make it possible for special needs individuals to have this therapy for free. By donating to SpiritHorse, we’ll recognize you or your company’s generosity in many ways. Partnering with your organization may be possible where we can also help your company generate business.”

To discuss volunteering, donations or partnerships with SpiritHorse, contact Girard at the contact information listed above.

For more information, go online to spirithorseliberty.org.

