Whataburger in Cleveland temporarily closed as team readies to open in new restaurant next door

Whataburger temporarily closed the doors to its Cleveland location on Sunday, Jan. 31, to make way for a newer, more modern restaurant opening next door.

The new location will have all Whataburger’s latest amenities to better serve our customers, including state-of-the-art kitchen equipment, double drive-thru lanes, improved parking and an upgraded dining room. To show our support of the local community, there will even be a custom Cleveland-inspired mural inside the restaurant.

During the construction phase, most employees at this restaurant will transfer to nearby locations. Others will stay back at the new location to help prepare for the opening.

Once open, the local community will be able to order all their Whataburger favorites our dining room or through curbside pickup from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and the drive-thru 24/7.

“The Cleveland community has been incredibly loyal to us, and to thank our customers, it’s time to make some improvements to this restaurant location,” said William Tamminga, president of BurgerWorks Texas LLC. “While we do have to close for a short period of time, we’re eager to welcome the community to the new and improved restaurant and provide an even better experience for our customers.”

Until the next restaurant opens, customers in the Cleveland area are encouraged to visit the nearby location in New Caney at 12083 N Grand Pkwy E.

