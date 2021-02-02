Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 31, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 31, 2021:

Diaz-Toledo, Samuel – Evading Arrest or Detention with a Watercraft or Vehicle

Garcia, Nathan Daniel – Hold for Erath County

Gutierrez, Elba – Interfering With Public Duties

Hanlon, Keith Allen – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Resisting Arrest

McNemar, Kandace Marie – Theft of Property

Mirza, Muhammad B – Criminal Trespass

Rademacher, Julie Ann – Terroristic Threat

Rice, Larry Shane – Aggravated Assault With a Weapon

Turner, Jason James – Hold for Harris County

