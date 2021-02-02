Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 31, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 31, 2021:

  • Diaz-Toledo, Samuel – Evading Arrest or Detention with a Watercraft or Vehicle
  • Garcia, Nathan Daniel – Hold for Erath County
  • Gutierrez, Elba – Interfering With Public Duties
  • Hanlon, Keith Allen – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Resisting Arrest
  • McNemar, Kandace Marie – Theft of Property
  • Mirza, Muhammad B – Criminal Trespass
  • Rademacher, Julie Ann – Terroristic Threat
  • Rice, Larry Shane – Aggravated Assault With a Weapon
  • Turner, Jason James – Hold for Harris County
  • Diaz-Toledo, Samuel
  • Garcia, Nathan Daniel
  • Hanlon, Keith Allen
  • Mirza, Muhammad B
  • Rice, Larry Shane
  • Turner, Jason James

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.