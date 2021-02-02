Liberty Fire Chief: Grass fire on US 90 is controlled burn

A fire to remove old vegetation from ranch land caused a bit of smoke and a few concerned calls to Liberty Fire Department on Tuesday, but Fire Chief Brian Hurst said there is no reason for alarm. The fire is a controlled agricultural burn that is being managed by the property owner.

The fires were set on ranch land in the Trinity River basin between Liberty and Dayton along US 90 and caused smoke to be seen several miles away.

“We’ve had a few calls about it. The owner came in for a burn permit. He really didn’t have to do that but he did so as a courtesy,” Hurst said.

In Texas, agricultural burns are permitted as long as drought and dangerous wind conditions do not exist and appropriate measures are taken to prevent the fire from spreading or causing a public safety risk.

Agricultural burns help farmers, ranchers and forest managers remove unwanted crops, plants and debris to prepare the soil for new crops, improve the land for wildlife and game management, or help in the prevention of disease or pests.

For more information on agricultural burning, go online to https://www.tceq.texas.gov/assets/public/legal/rules/rules/pdflib/111b.pdf.

