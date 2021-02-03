Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 1, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 1, 2021:

Baggs, Tony Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Failure to Identify Fugitive From Justice

Eleby, Sedrick Jerome – Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility, Violate Promise to Appear, No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Control Speed, Displaying Expired Registration and Not Wearing a Seatbelt

Price, Christopher Adam – Possession of a Controlled Substance

