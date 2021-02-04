Ana Maria Silva, 59, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. She was born on Friday, November 3, 1961 in Melchor Muzquiz, Mexico to Ramon Leija Dominquez and Maria de Jesus Quajardo, both of whom have preceded her in death. Ana Maria was also preceded in death by her brother, Javier Leija Guajardo. Ana Maria will always be remembered for her faith and the willingness to go above and beyond for everyone around her. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Gilbert Silva; children, Joshua Gil Silva, Gill Ramon Silva and wife Carissa, Kathylynn Bonnie Harris and husband Marvin, Michelle Santos Silva and husband Rigoberto, Kimberly Ruth Norris and husband Alec; brothers, Ramon Leija Guajardo, Juan Leija Guajardo, Julio Leija Guajardo; sisters, Alicia Leija Guajardo, Silvia Leija Guajardo; grandchildren, Shawn Michael Kern Silva, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Silva, Isabella Ana Escutia, Ariel Maria Escutia, Victoria Escutia, Desiree Elizabeth Escutia, Diego Escutia, Alec Durrett Norris, Jr.; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Service information is pending at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to help pay for funeral services.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

