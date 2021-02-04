Irma P. Vasquez, 50, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. She was born on Tuesday, December 29, 1970 in Santa Cruz Ataclan, Mexico to Silverio Palomares Ramirez and Herinda Preciliano Cruz, both of whom have preceded her in death. Irma was also preceded in death by her brother, Mateo Palomares. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Jose Martinez Cresencio; children, Wendy Vasquez, Luis Vasquez, Jr., Antonio Vasquez, David Vasquez, Miguel Vasquez; brothers, Ramon Palomares, Jaime Palomares, Gabriel Palomares Cruz, Armando Palomares Cruz; sister, Maricela Palomares; grandchildren, Ashly Franco, Jasmin Franco, Dulce Franco, Sebastian Franco, Isaiah Vasquez, Jesse Vasquez, Abel Vasquez; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Irma will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for Irma will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home at 10:00 am. Interment for Irma will immediately follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to help cover the costs of the funeral service.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Irma P. Vasquez, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

