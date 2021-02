The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 2, 2021:

Bailey, Alvin Troy Jr. – Aggravated Robbery

Brown, Kevin Michael – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Centeno, Braulio Gualberto – Hold for Arizona-Conspiracy, Hold for Arizona-Conducting Illegal Enterprise

Chapman, Jennifer – Theft of Property

Davis, Justin Gabriel – Revocation of Probation-Assault/Family Violence

Thain, Gilbert Glenn – Parole Violation

