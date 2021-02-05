Hearts & Minds joins Dayton Chamber

Dayton Chamber of Commerce celebrated Hearts & Minds Early Learning Center at their ribbon-cutting on Friday.

Heart & Minds is a learning center that accepts children age 6 weeks to 12 years old. They offer transportation to all four elementary schools in Dayton and a summer program that typically includes two field trips a week.

Specials are offered to Dayton City employees, DISD teachers, military, and first responder families.

If you would like more information or would like to request an enrollment package, email smtchildcare2@outlook.com or pick up in person at the center located at 106 S. Cleveland St. in Dayton. For questions, call 936-258-8023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

