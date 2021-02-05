Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 3, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 3, 2021:
- Arceneaux, Jaoine Tyrell – No Driver’s License
- Berges, Douglas Arthur – Revocation of Community Supervision-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Cox, Conor Allan – Driving While Intoxicated
- Crownover, Robert Aaron – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Gibbons, Zachary Ty – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Heikkinen, Joseph Dewayne – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Hold for Humble PD-Public Intoxication
- Knowles, Katherine Lenora – Probation Violation
- Martinez, Arnulfo Hubert – Unsafe Speed, Failure to Display Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Munoz, Leonardo – Possession of a Controlled Substance
Note: Mugshots for Leonardo Munoz and Zachary Ty Gibbons were not available as of Friday, Feb. 5.