Cory James Skipper, 31, of Houston, Texas passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. He was born on Friday, October 20, 1989 in Houston, Texas. Cory was preceded in death by his grandparents, Maxine and Kenneth Word, Irene and Jerry Burrell, Nancy Vaughn, Cheryl Vincent. Left to cherish his memory are his loving parents Lauri and Larry Bolton, Billy Skipper; brothers, Brandon Bolton and wife Kimberly, Steven Avery, Ryan Hewitt, Robert Barker; sisters, Amber Skipper, Christina Kidder, Stephanie Bolton, Serenity Bolton; nephews, Joey Barker, Brandon Bolton, Jr., Easton Avery, Trey and Tyler Miller, Jason Hewitt; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Cory will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Funeral Services to follow the visitation, beginning promptly at 2:00 pm. Interment for Cory will immediately follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

