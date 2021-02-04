Rita McKee, 76, of Conroe, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. She was born on Tuesday, November 7, 1944 in Manny, Louisiana. Rita was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Ezernack, grandchild, Steven Anthony Eddins. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Bobby McKee; two children, Lisa Eddins and husband Eric, Bobby McKee, Jr.; brother, James Peak; sisters, Margie Evesson, Linda Kohl and husband Kevin; grandchildren, Erica Paige and husband David, Weston Eddins and fiancée Araceli, Kristin Jarvis and husband Derrick, Chelsea McKee; great-grandchildren, Ariana Paige, Zoey Paige, Mackanzie Raney, Marlin Jarvis; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Funeral Services for Rita will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home at 6:00 pm.

