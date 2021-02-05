Marriage licenses for January 2021

The following people were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office in January 2021:
- Jacob Allen Castro and Araceli Banda Garcia
- William Todd Rayon and Adriana Rodriguez
- Rigoberto Aguilar Martinez and Alondra Vasquez
- Timothy Allen Maness Sr. and Latisha Elaine Cooke
- Seth Strickland and Mary Ori Patricia Rivera Soto
- Edgar Lopez-Sanchez and Gabriela Alejandra Mata Pacheco
- Tamara Michelle McCauley and Jackie Laverne Jennings
- Timothy Jay Bergerson and Amber Marie Bergerson
- Alex Lee Walker and Alexis Marie Disney
- Christina Dee Muller and Richard Lynn Dove Jr.
- Koby Wade Box and Brooke Nicole Evans
- Bonifacio Miguel Reyes Cruz and Saury Sarai Asturias Herrera
- Nieto Olegario Hernandez and Iris Judith Martinez Valadez
- Francisco Morales and Geronimo Ana Guzman
- Tony Gooyoron Laman and Cecilia Anne Ruiz
- Dalesia Rose Harris and Christopher James Jr.
- Jose Oscar Orozco and Juliana Parga Lopez
- Bonnie Rochelle Lyons and Erik Eugene Springer
- Adan Munoz Paola and Jose Luis Martinez Casimiro
- Dwayne Ray Johnson and Mary Leanne Livingston
- Richard Adam Brewer and Tillie Mae Wells
- Richard Bernard Stanek Sr. and Brittney Leigh Grimes
- Kaylon Leon Sowell II and Mildred Laverne Martin
- Javier Anguiano Ponce and Yudith Teresa Cisneros Villegas
- Gesenia Jazmine Pichardo and Jose Adame Ibarra
- Benaiah Geoffrey Walker and Makenzie Rae Michelle Hayes
- Gene Edward Zunker and Ellen Rae Tucker
- Justin Devon Land and Jessica Leigh Barrera
- Tomas Castillo Galvan and Luz Elena Montiel Flores
- Rebecca Lynn Bessent and Herbert Joseph Western
- Robert Morris Riordan and Ashley Magen Ward
- Eric Jesus Huerta Sanabria and Christina Torres
- Malcolm Parker and Beverly Carol Davis
- Elizabeth Dawn Bell and Nathaniel Aaron Brewer
- Bailey Leann Rhoden and Isaiah Earl Jones
- Denis Jeovany Melendez Portillo and Reyna Celenia Romero Martinez
- Gerardo Godinez Garcia and Abbiella Michelle Fuentes
- Rodney Franklin Ward II and Alexis Leigh Hamilton
- Blanca Stefanie Flores and Jorge Ariel Escobar Ventura
- Cameron Ray Willyard and Michelle Ann Dee
- Reynaldo Reyes Perez and Fannyna Rose Brady
- Jose Figueroa and Maria Elena Gonzalez
- Maryyelva Castillo Pruneda and Kevin Orozco Garcia
- Brandon Michael White and Carlee Mikayla Hutson
- Tiffany Suzanne White and Samuel Travis Roberts
- Kevin Clark and Clara Nell Pickett
- Shon Tenee Gilbert and Tephaine Racqual Green
- Alexander Chavez Romero and Yulissa Leonela Lemus Caceros
- Douglas Andrew Groshong and Elizabeth Rose Sickler
- Richard Kevin Pope and Joy Renee Johnson