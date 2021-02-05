Marriage licenses for January 2021

The following people were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office in January 2021:

Jacob Allen Castro and Araceli Banda Garcia

William Todd Rayon and Adriana Rodriguez

Rigoberto Aguilar Martinez and Alondra Vasquez

Timothy Allen Maness Sr. and Latisha Elaine Cooke

Seth Strickland and Mary Ori Patricia Rivera Soto

Edgar Lopez-Sanchez and Gabriela Alejandra Mata Pacheco

Tamara Michelle McCauley and Jackie Laverne Jennings

Timothy Jay Bergerson and Amber Marie Bergerson

Alex Lee Walker and Alexis Marie Disney

Christina Dee Muller and Richard Lynn Dove Jr.

Koby Wade Box and Brooke Nicole Evans

Bonifacio Miguel Reyes Cruz and Saury Sarai Asturias Herrera

Nieto Olegario Hernandez and Iris Judith Martinez Valadez

Francisco Morales and Geronimo Ana Guzman

Tony Gooyoron Laman and Cecilia Anne Ruiz

Dalesia Rose Harris and Christopher James Jr.

Jose Oscar Orozco and Juliana Parga Lopez

Bonnie Rochelle Lyons and Erik Eugene Springer

Adan Munoz Paola and Jose Luis Martinez Casimiro

Dwayne Ray Johnson and Mary Leanne Livingston

Richard Adam Brewer and Tillie Mae Wells

Richard Bernard Stanek Sr. and Brittney Leigh Grimes

Kaylon Leon Sowell II and Mildred Laverne Martin

Javier Anguiano Ponce and Yudith Teresa Cisneros Villegas

Gesenia Jazmine Pichardo and Jose Adame Ibarra

Benaiah Geoffrey Walker and Makenzie Rae Michelle Hayes

Gene Edward Zunker and Ellen Rae Tucker

Justin Devon Land and Jessica Leigh Barrera

Tomas Castillo Galvan and Luz Elena Montiel Flores

Rebecca Lynn Bessent and Herbert Joseph Western

Robert Morris Riordan and Ashley Magen Ward

Eric Jesus Huerta Sanabria and Christina Torres

Malcolm Parker and Beverly Carol Davis

Elizabeth Dawn Bell and Nathaniel Aaron Brewer

Bailey Leann Rhoden and Isaiah Earl Jones

Denis Jeovany Melendez Portillo and Reyna Celenia Romero Martinez

Gerardo Godinez Garcia and Abbiella Michelle Fuentes

Rodney Franklin Ward II and Alexis Leigh Hamilton

Blanca Stefanie Flores and Jorge Ariel Escobar Ventura

Cameron Ray Willyard and Michelle Ann Dee

Reynaldo Reyes Perez and Fannyna Rose Brady

Jose Figueroa and Maria Elena Gonzalez

Maryyelva Castillo Pruneda and Kevin Orozco Garcia

Brandon Michael White and Carlee Mikayla Hutson

Tiffany Suzanne White and Samuel Travis Roberts

Kevin Clark and Clara Nell Pickett

Shon Tenee Gilbert and Tephaine Racqual Green

Alexander Chavez Romero and Yulissa Leonela Lemus Caceros

Douglas Andrew Groshong and Elizabeth Rose Sickler

Richard Kevin Pope and Joy Renee Johnson

