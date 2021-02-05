Marriage licenses for January 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office in January 2021:

  • Jacob Allen Castro and Araceli Banda Garcia
  • William Todd Rayon and Adriana Rodriguez
  • Rigoberto Aguilar Martinez and Alondra Vasquez
  • Timothy Allen Maness Sr. and Latisha Elaine Cooke
  • Seth Strickland and Mary Ori Patricia Rivera Soto
  • Edgar Lopez-Sanchez and Gabriela Alejandra Mata Pacheco
  • Tamara Michelle McCauley and Jackie Laverne Jennings
  • Timothy Jay Bergerson and Amber Marie Bergerson
  • Alex Lee Walker and Alexis Marie Disney
  • Christina Dee Muller and Richard Lynn Dove Jr.

  • Koby Wade Box and Brooke Nicole Evans
  • Bonifacio Miguel Reyes Cruz and Saury Sarai Asturias Herrera
  • Nieto Olegario Hernandez and Iris Judith Martinez Valadez
  • Francisco Morales and Geronimo Ana Guzman
  • Tony Gooyoron Laman and Cecilia Anne Ruiz
  • Dalesia Rose Harris and Christopher James Jr.
  • Jose Oscar Orozco and Juliana Parga Lopez
  • Bonnie Rochelle Lyons and Erik Eugene Springer
  • Adan Munoz Paola and Jose Luis Martinez Casimiro
  • Dwayne Ray Johnson and Mary Leanne Livingston

  • Richard Adam Brewer and Tillie Mae Wells
  • Richard Bernard Stanek Sr. and Brittney Leigh Grimes
  • Kaylon Leon Sowell II and Mildred Laverne Martin
  • Javier Anguiano Ponce and Yudith Teresa Cisneros Villegas
  • Gesenia Jazmine Pichardo and Jose Adame Ibarra
  • Benaiah Geoffrey Walker and Makenzie Rae Michelle Hayes
  • Gene Edward Zunker and Ellen Rae Tucker
  • Justin Devon Land and Jessica Leigh Barrera
  • Tomas Castillo Galvan and Luz Elena Montiel Flores
  • Rebecca Lynn Bessent and Herbert Joseph Western

  • Robert Morris Riordan and Ashley Magen Ward
  • Eric Jesus Huerta Sanabria and Christina Torres
  • Malcolm Parker and Beverly Carol Davis
  • Elizabeth Dawn Bell and Nathaniel Aaron Brewer
  • Bailey Leann Rhoden and Isaiah Earl Jones
  • Denis Jeovany Melendez Portillo and Reyna Celenia Romero Martinez
  • Gerardo Godinez Garcia and Abbiella Michelle Fuentes
  • Rodney Franklin Ward II and Alexis Leigh Hamilton
  • Blanca Stefanie Flores and Jorge Ariel Escobar Ventura
  • Cameron Ray Willyard and Michelle Ann Dee
  • Reynaldo Reyes Perez and Fannyna Rose Brady
  • Jose Figueroa and Maria Elena Gonzalez
  • Maryyelva Castillo Pruneda and Kevin Orozco Garcia
  • Brandon Michael White and Carlee Mikayla Hutson
  • Tiffany Suzanne White and Samuel Travis Roberts
  • Kevin Clark and Clara Nell Pickett
  • Shon Tenee Gilbert and Tephaine Racqual Green
  • Alexander Chavez Romero and Yulissa Leonela Lemus Caceros
  • Douglas Andrew Groshong and Elizabeth Rose Sickler
  • Richard Kevin Pope and Joy Renee Johnson

