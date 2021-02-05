Masons donate $2K to feed elderly in Cleveland

While the COVID-19 pandemic may have caused erratic operations at some businesses and organizations, one organization in Cleveland has remained constant – the Cleveland Senior Citizens Center. While the pandemic has altered some functions at the Center, such as sit-down meals, the Center continued to provide meals to homebound residents by delivery or by a drive-thru pickup line.

“We didn’t miss a beat with our homebound people when all this happened with the pandemic. It was the people sitting in the center for lunch who were impacted at first. When we got organized, we began the drive-thru pickup service for them to get their meals and go home to eat them,” said CSCO Director Maxine Morris.

The systems they put in place are working well, said CSCO Board President Larry Middleton.

“People depend us. There is a lot of hurt going on,” he said.

Recognizing their service to the community, the Tarkington Prairie Masonic Lodge #498 on Jan. 12 delivered a $2,000 check to help bolster their food supplies. The donation was a joint effort by the Tarkington Prairie Masonic Lodge #498 and the Texas Masonic Charities Organization with each giving $1,000.

“We feel we are giving to our community and our membership by providing this donation. It’s what we do,” said Chip Green, one of the leaders at the Tarkington Prairie Lodge. “So if you see us out there selling raffle tickets for a quilt or a sidearm, just know that this is where the money goes. It goes into our benevolence fund that is used for things like this or for providing scholarships to local high school students.”

Morris thanked the Masons and others who contribute to the cause of feeding the community’s elderly residents.

“Walmart is also one of our biggest supporters. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, we pick up whatever they are willing to give us. We sort it out and put it up properly so it’s ready when we need it for meals,” she said. “Everything that we get is put to good use.”

