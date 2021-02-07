Academic Accolades: Local students earn collegiate honors

Adams named to UA Deans List

Eva Elizabeth Adams of Dayton was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for fall 2020.

A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean’s List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President’s List with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).

The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

The University of Alabama, the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to providing a premier undergraduate and graduate education. UA is dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement; providing public outreach and service to the state of Alabama and the nation; and nurturing a campus environment that fosters collegiality, respect and inclusivity.

Owen Merrell of Dayton named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at Mississippi College

Owen Merrell of Dayton was named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at Mississippi College.

The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs releases the dean’s list after the close of fall and spring semesters each academic year. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.

Dante Eldridge receives academic scholarship to Culver-Stockton College

Congratulations to Dante Eldridge from Coldspring on being accepted into Culver-Stockton College’s incoming class for the fall 2021 semester.

Eldridge, a senior at Coldspring High School, also was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,500 per year scholarship for four years. This scholarship is awarded based upon academic credentials and is renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.

Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, Mo., is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). C-SC specializes in experiential education and is one of only two colleges in the nation to offer the 12+3 semester calendar, where the typical 15-week semester is divided into a 12-week term and a 3-week term.

C-SC is a member of the Heart of America Athletic Conference and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Chasity McCain of Splendora named to University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Fall 2020 Dean’s List

Chasity McCain of Splendora was named to the Fall 2020 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List. During this term, Chasity was majoring in Political Science. This accomplishment is a sign of Chasity’s hard work and commitment to learning.

More than 2,100 undergraduate students have qualified for the Fall College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List. Students on the Dean’s List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.

Home to 19 academic departments that offer major degrees in 27 disciplines and 36 minors, the College of Arts and Sciences provides education in fundamentals to every undergraduate student at the University of Kentucky and builds foundations for advanced study in every field. Its faculty integrates innovative research with exceptional teaching and outreach, thereby providing paths to understanding the past, solving the problems of today, and imagining the possibilities of tomorrow.

