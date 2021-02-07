Memorial services for Travis Anthon Mauney Jr., 74, of Shepherd, Texas, will be held Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in the Cochran Funeral Home in Livingston, Texas with Rev. Ronald Ellisor officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 8, 2021 in the Cochran Funeral Home in Livingston, Texas.

Mr. Mauney was born November 29, 1946 in Houston, Texas to parents, Travis Anthon Mauney Sr. and Gladene Marie (Daniel) Mauney, and passed away February 3, 2021 in Conroe, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his loving and faithful wife for 50 years, 6 months and 27 days, Mrs. Barbara Jean Mauney.

He is survived by his loving daughters, Kimberly Mauney-Sells of Shepherd, Texas, Heather Mauney-Ward and husband, Josh Ward of Montgomery, Texas; grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth Bowen of San Marcos, Texas and Jayce Ward of Montgomery, Texas; and sister, Evelyn Mauney Huebner of Spring, Texas; along with numerous precious nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and a host of friends.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers or food that a love offering for ongoing expenses and loss of income be made to assist the family. Donations can be made by PayPal to kimberlysells72@gmail.com

