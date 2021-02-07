Darrell Alexander, 69, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 He was born on Thursday, March 22, 1951 in Houston, Texas. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Darrell Eugene Alexander and Beverly June (Rickett) Alexander, uncle, Jimmy Alexander. Left to cherish his memory is his children, Regina Alexander, Darrell Alexander, Jr. III, Harley D Alexander, and Dalton Alexander; brother, Chester Newton Alexander; sisters, Linda Klingsporn, and Donna Usher; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

