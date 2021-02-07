Ivan Glenn Gambrell, 68, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, in Houston, Texas. He was born on April 15, 1052, in Temple, Texas to the late Archie Glenn and Elsie Marie Copeland Gambrell. Ivan graduated from M.B. Smiley High School in Houston, Texas. He began his dream career as an electrician. He retired from Sheldon ISD and worked for TDIndustries for many years doing mechanical construction and facility services. Ivan enjoyed working in the electrical field and actually made it a hobby.

Ivan was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many who will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him. He was a member at Huffman Church in Huffman, Texas, and a former member of the Dayton Historical Society.

Ivan was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his beloved wife Debra Sue Hastings Gambrell; his children James Michael Gambrell of Baytown and Angela Mariah Gambrell of Dallas; his six stepchildren; his numerous grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his sister Sissy and husband Arnold Rendon of Bellaire; his aunt Barbara Gene Kingston of Roscoe, Texas; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

