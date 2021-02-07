Ricardo “Ricky” Rafael Gonzalez, 57, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021. He was born on August 23, 1963, in Edinburg, Texas to Ramon Gonzalez and Clara Peña Gonzalez. Ricky worked in the construction industry where his coworkers knew him as an incredibly hard worker and someone they could rely on. He was always loving, caring, and compassionate to everyone. His grandchildren affectionately knew him as “Papa” and he loved them very much. Ricky liked anything involving corvettes, bbqing, and the Dallas Cowboys. Ricky will be missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by parents, Ramon and Clara Gonzalez; and brother, José Gilberto Gonzalez.

Ricky is survived by his children, Kisa Broussard and husband Alan, Gloria Gonzalez and fiancé Evan Harmon, Clara Potts and husband Dustin, Ricardo Gonzalez Jr., and Charissa Gonzalez and fiancé Roderick Roquemore; grandchildren, Ariel, Aaron, Joshua, Paris, Kaylee, Aubree, Kollins, Amayah, and Rico; siblings, Jesus M & Debbie Gonzalez, SJ Alma González (Benny Molina), Ramon & Celia Gonzalez, Maria S González, Miguel G & Lisa Gonzalez, & Francisco X Gonzalez ; a host of extended family and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1:00pm to 3:00pm on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Sterling Funeral Home Anahuac. Funeral services will begin at 3:00pm.

