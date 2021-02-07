Quinten Lowell Jackson, Jr., 56, a lifelong resident of Anahuac, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, in Houston, Texas. He was born on September 23, 1964, in Houston, to the late Georgiann Shirley Guyder and Quinten Lowell Jackson, Sr. Quinten graduated from Anahuac High School, class of 1983. He attended Texas Tech but after his accident, moved closer to home. Quinten earned his Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Houston, where he graduated with Honors, and top of his class. He was knowledgeable in history and was a true family history buff.

At the age of nineteen, Quinten had a major car accident leaving him with quadriplegia. He believed in living life to the fullest and made sure he set that example for others. Quinten was the strongest, most courageous person to many and his inner strength was one to be desired by all. He endured where a normal person would have easily collapsed. On the flipside, Quinten could also be stubborn, bossy, and even spoiled at times. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Quinten pursued many interests, some of which included raising cattle, gambling, and eating. He enjoyed traveling to places like Guatemala, Belize, and Las Vegas. Quinten’s favorite hobby of all was spending time socializing with his family and friends. He also liked sports, was an avid Houston Texans fan and loved the Super Bowl Games. Quinten served as a past member of the Masonic Lodge for many years.

Quinten was dedicated to his faith and loved the Lord. He believed strongly in following the path of God. Despite Quinten’s outside actions, he was deeply religious inside. He probably had the Bible memorized and lived the verses internally. Quinten never worried, took in the underdog, was kind to everyone, and he took the brunt of others. He accepted God’s words long before his accident and though he was not a saint-like we would think a saint should be, he followed the paths of God. There is always more than one way to follow. Quinten took the path less followed and took care of those whom nobody accepted or gave a chance. However, he always knew that his true friends who followed the righteous path were with him always.

Quinten was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his sisters Karla Dean and husband Clay of Anahuac and Sabrina Jackson of Wellborn; his niece Lauren Selby and husband Todd; his nephew Jared Whitaker and wife Meagan; his great-nephews Jackson Todd Selby, John Michael Whitaker, and Jake Marsh Whitaker; his great-niece Finley Claire Selby; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to every single caregiver and all the medical staff that cared for Quinten over the past 38 years. Your constant kindness, patience, and care for him never went unnoticed.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Jim Kramer, Steve Rice, Jimmy Tarver, Barry Butrick, Tony Cirillo, Allen Willcox, Cully Smith, and Kevin Fleetwood. Honorary pallbearers are Cherie Parish Sambrano, Wayne Mills, Bryan Brown, Jared Whitaker, his three great-nephews, and one great-niece.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Quinten’s honor to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation by visiting http://www.angelman.org or to the Lone Star Paralysis Foundation at P.O. Box 41507, Austin, Texas 78704.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1pm, on Saturday, February 6, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 3pm at the funeral home. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in the Martha Godfrey Cemetery in Double Bayou.

