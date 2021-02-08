Bailes files House bills to support career and technical education

State Representative Ernest Bailes has filed House Bill 1100 with the goal of ensuring Career and Technical Education (CTE) Industry Based Certifications (IBCs) best align with the needs of the growing Texas workforce.

HB 1100 shifts the responsibility of approving Industry Based Certifications from an internal process at the Texas Education Agency (TEA), to the Texas State Board of Education. The State Board of Education is an elected body, responsive to the preferences of Texas voters.

“CTE course offerings in our state should adequately prepare students for life after high school,” stated Rep. Bailes. “Offering relevant certifications that align with both student interest and industry needs in Texas is crucial.”

The filed legislation has gained support from a number of staunch education advocates in Texas, including the Texas Rural Education Association, Texas Association of School Boards, Texas Association of School Administrators, and Pastors for Texas Children.

With February being Career and Technical Education Month, Bailes also filed HR 83 to pay tribute to these programs and recognized HD-18’s Coldspring-Oakhurst Consolidated Independent School District, and the Cleveland, Dayton, Devers, Hardin, Hull-Daisetta, Huntsville, Liberty, New Waverly, Richards, Shepherd, Tarkington, Trinity, and Willis Independent School Districts for their participation in offering these work-based learning opportunities.

About Representative Bailes

Elected in 2016, State Representative Ernest Bailes represents House District 18, including Liberty, San Jacinto, and Walker counties. Bailes, a lifelong rancher and agriculturalist, was raised on his family’s dairy and beef cattle operation in East Texas. He grew up in Shepherd and earned his B.S. from Texas A&M University in 2004.

Ernest and his wife, Courtney live in Shepherd, Texas with their two sons, Cinco and Rigby. Both sons attend Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD where Courtney is a school teacher. Ernest is active in the community and serves on various boards, including the San Jacinto County Fair Association, San Jacinto County Farm Bureau, and the SISD Technology Advisory Committee.

