Dayton store robbed at gunpoint

A masked and armed man robbed the Spin Mart #7 in Dayton Saturday night, according to a statement from Dayton Police Department.

The alleged robbery was reported to police dispatch at 11:14 p.m. by a 911 call from the store clerk. The clerk told police that a man wearing all black clothing and a mask came into the store with a long gun and demanded money out of the register. The clerk complied, giving the robber an undisclosed sum of cash.

Once the suspect had the money, he fled to his vehicle – a silver passenger car believed to be a Nissan Altima, 2018 year model or newer, according to Det. Teri Hughes.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the store to see if they can further identify the assailant and the vehicle. At this time, no arrest has been made.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5-foot 10-inches tall with a thin build.

Hughes said the description of the suspect is vague with the man’s race unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dayton Police at 936-258-7621 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP.

