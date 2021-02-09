Allegiance Mobile Health picked as County’s ambulance service

The question of who will provide ambulance service to the unincorporated areas of Liberty County has finally been answered. Allegiance Mobile Health will be granted a three-year contract with the County to provide four advanced and two basic life support ambulances, and one chaser vehicle manned by a supervisor/paramedic. The $1.110 million per year contract will officially be approved by Liberty County Commissioners Court once a special meeting is set in the coming days.

Last December, Allegiance Mobile Health began providing ambulance service in the unincorporated areas on a temporary, month-to-month contract after the County dropped its contract with Liberty County EMS, which is effectively now out of business.

Allegiance Mobile Health also is under contract for ambulance service with the cities of Dayton and Cleveland.

On Feb. 9, during the regular commissioners court meeting, commissioners picked Allegiance based on the recommendation of a selection committee that included Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller, Brett Audilet with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, County Attorney Matthew Poston, Pct. 2 Commissioner Greg Arthur, Liberty County Asst. Purchasing Agent Stephanie Keeton, Liberty County Purchasing Agent Harold Seay, Liberty County Elections Administrator Klint Bush and Liberty County Judge Jay Knight.

At the end of the contract with Allegiance Mobile Health, the County will have the option of two additional one-year terms, according to Knight.

“With the County’s vote today, our Liberty County EMS operation will now operate a total of 10 ambulances and one supervisor unit 24 hours per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. This is incredible coverage for the residents,” said Daniel K. Gillespie, chief operating officer for Allegiance Mobile Health.

Allegiance will have two Mobile Intensive Care (MICU) paramedics in Cleveland and two in Dayton. Additionally, there will be four MICUs and two basic life support units based in areas throughout the county. At all times, one paramedic supervisor unit will be available. Currently, the County’s ambulances are stationed at ESD No. 7 (Hardin Fire and Rescue), HWY 321 VFD, ESD No. 2 (Hull-Daisetta Fire and Rescue), Plum Grove VFD and Tarkington VFD.

At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners tabled an amendment to the base contract for Burns Architecture, Inc., for the County Court at Law No. 2 courtroom inside the Liberty County Courthouse. The contract is set at a fix sum of $46,750.

Commissioners also approved the appointment of Connie Jordan as the newest member of the Liberty County Child Welfare Board and the sale of fireworks to the public in celebration of Texas Independence Day, which is celebrated on March 2.

A grant application request made by Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness was approved. Harkness, a veteran lawman and new constable, began his term in office in January 2021. He is working on a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to purchase radios and accessories. No matching funds will be needed from the county should the grant be approved.

Commissioners tabled Harkness’s other request for the creation of a bicycle patrol program in Pct. 6. As the program will be implemented in the Colony Ridge communities south of Plum Grove, Colony Ridge Developer Trey Harris has agreed to reimburse the county for the purchase of two bicycles and bicycle-related equipment and uniforms. It was tabled by commissioners until County Attorney Matthew Poston has the opportunity to work out details of the proposal.

Liberty County and Hardin ISD have also reached an agreement for the sheriff’s office to provide a school resource officer. That agreement was approved by commissioners.

Final plat approval was also given for Santa Fe Subdivision Sections 10 and 9-A. The Santa Fe Subdivision is part of the Colony Ridge Development project south of Plum Grove.

