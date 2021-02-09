Edward Paul Averdieck, Jr., age 72 of Coldspring, Texas passed away February 6, 2021. He was born September 26, 1948 in Houston, Texas to parents Edward Paul Averdieck, Sr. and Christine Averdieck who preceded him in death along with his wife, Geraldine Averdieck.

Edward proudly served our country in the US Army and US Marines.

Survivors include his son, Beau Grubbs and wife Gale of Louisiana; daughters, Christine West and husband Joseph of Coldspring, Texas, Heather Williams and husband Tommy of Shepherd, Texas; grandchildren, Talon West, Hailey West, and Leland Huy; his favorite dog, Ginger; along with numerous other family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Coldspring, Texas. Services will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Liberty Hill Baptist Church Coldspring, Texas. Interment will follow at Hayman Cemetery Coldspring, Texas. Military Honors will be provided by VFW Post #8568.

