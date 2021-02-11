Eva Ortiz Saucedo, 70, of Nacogdoches, Texas passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. She was born on Saturday, December 2, 1950 in Tampico, Mexico, raised in Monterrey, Mexico. Eva was preceded in death by her parents, Maria Trinidad Peña Duarte, Juan Manuel Ortiz Estrada and Concepcion de la Rosa Espinoza “Conchita”; brother, Efrain Chapa and sister, Petra Mendez-Peña. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 22 years Rodolfo Saucedo; children, Jesse Madrigal and wife Alma, Noe Madrigal, Susie Madrigal, Margie Solis and husband Marco Antonio, Genaro Guerrero, Jr. and wife Alejandra, Agustin Guerrero and wife Maricela; brothers, Jose Guadalupe Chapa Peña, Jesus Alejandro Chapa Peña, Jose Armando Chapa Peña, Manuel Gilberto Ortiz de la Rosa; sisters, Maria Trinidad Mendez Peña, Reina Mendez Peña, Maria Guadalupe Ortiz de la Rosa, Magdalena Ortiz de la Rosa; grandchildren, Samantha, Justin, Chance, Isiah, Damian, Christian, Nicholas, Natalie, Hilary, Jazmin, Sophie, Austin, Giselle, Mark, Julian, Adrian; great-grandchild, Jedidiah; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Services are pending at this time.

Pallbearers for the service will be Jesse Madrigal, Noe Madrigal, Genaro Guerrero, Agustin Guerrero, Marco Antonio Solis, and Manuel Vazquez.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

